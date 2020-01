Kansas City bars prepping for Super Bowl parties 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:28s - Published Kansas City bars prepping for Super Bowl parties Bars across the Kansas City metro are getting ready for a game that fans have been anticipating for more than 50 years: the Super Bowl. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Kansas City bars prepping for Super Bowl parties BACK IN THE METRO...THE BANNERS ARE HUNG-- THE BALLOONS BLOWNUP AT LOCAL BARS READYTO GIVE FANS A LOUD,ENERGETIC SPOT TOCHEER ON THE CHIEFS.AND ONE BUSINESSFOUND A LESSON TO BELEARNED BY THEHISTORY-MAKING A-F-CCHAMPIONSHIP GAME.JORDAN BETTS IS LIVE INTHE POWER AND LIGHTDISTRICT -- JORDAN?RIGHT NOW, POWER ALIGHT IS PRETTY QUIET.BUT COME SUNDAY, THISPLACE IS GOING TO BESLAMMED WITH CHIEFSFANS.TO PREPARE FOR LARGECROWDS, BARS AREALREADY STOCKING UP.nats from power and lightBARS AROUND THE CITYARE PREPPING FORSUNDAY'S BIG GAME.KENNADY GALES, BARTENDERAT BROOKSIDER"It feels like we are about togo to war."BROOKSIDER HAS BEENPACKED WEEK AFTERWEEK WITH CHIEFS FANS.nats from videoTHIS IS FROM THECHAMPIONSHIP GAME.A GAME THAT NEARLYDRAINED THE BAR OF ALLIT'S BOOZE.KENNADY GALES, BARTENDERAT BROOKSIDER"At one point, we had nobottled beer left like at all.""We were out of Jamison andTitos by like first quarter."THIS TIME...THEY AREMORE THAN PREPARED.KENNADY GALES, BARTENDERAT BROOKSIDER"Both of our coolers arestacked to the brim of whiteclaws and canned and bottledbeer, and all of that stuff.It'sprobably about ten times morethan we get weekly."WHEN IT COMES TOFINDING THAT PERFECTSPOT TO WATCH THEGAME, THAT COULD BETOUGH.KALLEN DURYEA, GENERALMANAGER FOR NO OTHER PUB"We were at capacity. So alittle more than 700 people."NO OTHER PUB WASTAKING RESERVATIONSFOR TABLES, BUT THEYARE ALREADY FILLED UP.SOMETHING A COUPLE OFDIFFERENT BARS AREDOING ACCORDING TOPEOPLE WHO REACHEDOUT TO 41 ACTION NEWS.WE ASKED NO OTHER PUB-- WHAT'S THE PRICERANGE.THEY DIDN'T SAY AN EXACTAMOUNT.KALLEN DURYEA, GENERALMANAGER FOR NO OTHER PUB"Some of that is determined alot by what the guest wants.But then again, it is veryimportant for people that is nota requirement for all of ourspaces."WE CAUGHT UP WITH ACHIEFS FAN -- WHO HASSPENT THE MONEY FORBIG TIME SPORTINGEVENTS IN THE PAST.MIKE WINK, CHIEFS FA"It was 750 dollars and thatwas food and drink up to tenpeople."THAT'S WHAT MIKE WINKSPENT WHEN HE GOT ATABLE AT MCFADDENS FORTHE 2015 WORLD SERIES.HE SAYS WHEN IT COMESTO BUYING A TABLE FORTHIS SUNDAY.MIKE WINK, CHIEFS FAN"For the Chiefs, there is nomaximum."ONLY THING FANS WANTTO SEE...IS A WIN.MIKE WINK, CHIEFS FAN"It's very monumental to ourcity and the whole city isbehind everybody and wecan't wait to come back aschampions."DUE TO THE VOLUME OFPEOPLE COMING TOPOWER AND LIGHT TOWATCH SUNDAY'S GAME --GRAND STREET WILL BECLOSED.THERE WILL BE A 15 FOOTL-E-D SCREEN TOBROADCAST THE GAME --COMPLETE WITH A BEERTRUCK -- GRILL STATIONSAND MORE.



