Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Vanessa Bryant changes Instagram profile picture to Kobe Bryant and Gianna

In first public acknowledgement of death of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, Vanessa...
Vanessa Bryant Wiki: Facts About Kobe Bryant’s Wife After His and Daughter’s Tragic Death

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in a...
