Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:57s - Published Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

