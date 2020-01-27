Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Facing New Scrutiny Over Old Case

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Facing New Scrutiny Over Old Case

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Facing New Scrutiny Over Old Case

Amy Klobuchar is called on to suspend her campaign as questions swirl around Myon Burrell's case, Murphy reports (3:06).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – January 29, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus [Video]Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.