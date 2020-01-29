WCBI NEWS AT SIX - JANUARY 29, 2020

Centered thanks for joining us tonight.

Tupelo police make an arrest in shooting that left a teenager dead and another injured.

19-year-old jacoby o'neal of belden is charged with second degree murder.

Officers were called to the three thousand block of meadow drive about a shooting.

17-year-old tiara dancer was found dead of a gunshot wound.

An unidentified 18- year-old man was taken to the hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

He as since been released from the hospital.

O'neal remains in the lee county jail tonight.

The investigation is continuing.

Dancer's body is being sent to pearl for an autopsy// intro centered tupelo police are continuing to investigate what led up to that fatal meadow drive shooting that killed tiara dancer.

As wcbi's allie martin reports, the deadly incident started with a facebook post that led to a fight, and then gunshots on a residential street.

When it was over 17-year-old dancer laid in the street fatally wounded expected to recover.

Off top a group of concerned pastors say it's time to take action to try and prevent senseless acts of violence like the fatal shooting that left the 17 year old dead.

Pastors representing churches across denominational and racial lines met wednesday afternoon at tupelo's temple of compassion and deliverance.

They say the fatal shooting tuesday evening should concern every member of the community, and pastors say churches must take the lead discussing the issue and finding solutions.

Sot no script provided pastors and other community activists are planning a rally to encourage young people to choose non violent means to solve disagreements.

A man is indicted in an oktibbeha county murder case.

Joseph gibson is now charged with second degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident with death.

A grand jury recently indicted him in connection with the september 2019 death of kimberly belk.

Belk was found on townsend road.

Prosecutors claim gibson hit belk with a car.

Investigators tell wcbi her body was not found near where they believe the impact happened.

She was found by a person walking down the road.

Gibson was arrested a few days later.

Off top lowndes county deputies make an arrest in a november break-in.

40-year-old bobby stafford jr. is charged with burglary.

Investigators say the theft happened on jess lyons road.

Deputies got information that stafford had some of the stolen items and found him with them.

Stafford was found in the lamar county, alabama jail where he was being held on a criminal trespass charge.

His bond in lowndes county is set at 10 thousand dollars.

Another weak weather maker may spark a few showers friday but the weekend is still looking good. More rain and storms could arrive early next week.

More rain and storms could arrive early next week.

Wednesday night: mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible.

Lows in the upper 30s.

Light wind.

Thursday: clouds and sun.

Highs in mid to upper 50s.

Northerly winds 3 to 8 mph.

In an emergency, you would hope that the nearest ambulance wouldn't be áan hourá way.

When driving your kids to school, a áfour hourá roundtrip is more than an inconvenience.

For some people in grenada, calhoun, and yalobusha counties, this is their new normal.

Almost 800 vehicles drive over the gums crossing bridge a day.

At least, until it was closed one year ago.

Now, that bridge has collapsed.

It's sister bridge, grays port, will soon be closed for reconstruction... affecting more than 1,000 area residents.

"it's going to be probably a two year project.

So you're looking at 3 or 4 years down the road.

A bridge of this magnitude and this size is a big undertaking...we'r e playing catch up in the state of mississippi.there's close to 500 bridges closed in the state of mississippi... ... it's harder to play catch up than it is to keep up."

Last year, yalobusha county was declared a federal disaster area after the flood.

About 80 percent of the funding for a new bridge will come from that claim.

Off top columbus crews continue to work on repairs to the amphitheater after damage from severe flooding.

Public information officer joe dillon says the damage happened last february.

He says all electrical components were damaged in the high water, causing the theatre to be shut down for an extended period of time.

Dillon also says graffiti was also found last fall.

As of this morning, majority of the graffiti has been erased.

"systems has been put in place to protect the amphitheater.

There's still a lot of moving parts on the amphitheater but the work is progressing.

We got a large wall that will be going up that had to be put up before it could be used.

You see that the materials have been delivered this week.

And it's been staled out and everything.

So it's it's exciting."

Once the amphitheater is done, dillon says seating will be available across the theater.

At this time, there is no timetable for it will open.

Former governor phil bryant announces his next career move.

Bryant is joining bryant songy snell global partners as a consultant.

He will focus on economic development in the southeast and international trade markets.

The firm was launched last september by bryant's former chief of staff joey songy.

Bryant also plans to remain active in local and national politics.

Thanks to a ábigá donation the united way of lowndes and noxubee counties exceeds it's goal for the 2019-2020 year// this was all a big surprise to the organization// paccar presented renee sanders with the a 100- thousand dollar check// assistant plant manager monty gilbreath is pictured her with renee sanders who's the president of the united way of lowndes and noxubee county// A viral trend celebrating "girl dads" around the world started in honor of kobe bryant..

Our bobby martinez speaks with some local dads next... in the days after basketball legend kobe bryant's death, along with his 13-year-old daughter gianna bryant, social media is finding a way to remember the father and daughter.

You may have seen the hashtag... girl dad.

It's a way for others on social media to share their relationship about their father or daughter... just like the bryants.

Our bobby martinez talks to one of the most famous father and daughter duos in the golden triangle.

He's joins us now live with their story... guys, you can find vic and blair schaffer on the basketball court almost any day... it's where they share their memories, achievements and even a few disappointments... their bond was molded by a game but the real victory is their love for each other.

Sot "what a blessing that my dad is that good."

"it's a really good unique thing it's something i would never trade for anything."

Reflection.

The hashtag girl dad is trending right now, but the love from the tributes and pictures started years ago for most fathers and daughters.

Mississippi state basketball coach vic schaefer knows that feeling well.

He's coached his daughter, blair, all of her life.

Basketball for the schaefers is life...it's where they spend the most time together and where special memories have been made.

Sot - vic "you spend that father daughter time is really unique and really special in a parents life.

Our time here together at mississippi state was four unbelievable years.

And you know it's really fairy tale for us i think for me it's just a dream come true."

Of the many moments the two share, vic says blair coming through in the clutch is some of his favorite moments.

"i've got a lot of memories of her in that left corner making some big shots.

Winning an sec championship here at home against texas a&m.

Defeating carolina."

Blair, who played four seasons under her dad, says there is one particular moment she will cherish the rest of her life.

"the most special moment to me was the final four.

We were so close- knit.

Like always.

And we still are close knit.

In every arena we walked in we were.

It was me and by each other.

The media will pickup on that be like are ya just like that right for the cameras?

And that's us like anywhere.

That's just our relationship."

Of the many things blair has learned in her life from her father, she says respect towards others is something he instilled in her.

"the value of being on time, being respectful to anyone that you encounter.

Because you never know down the line how that person could help you.

Help you get a job.

Could be affected by you.

The respect value that we always need to give everyone we meet no matter if we know them or not."

Coach schaefer says he love being a father to blair and to every player he has coached.

And so we've got to do things at the end of games to win.

Yeah, we could easily be right here in the middle of stuff.

Be 4-2, people thinking you'llbe in the tournament, and rpi and net being around 35 or 40, and it's just college basketball.

Just got to keep fighting it.

Got another opportunity on saturday, that's all you can do."

Taking a look at the sec amongst the most updated net rankings... the top 40 is where you want to be on selection sunday shows how big an opportunity lost by ole miss...but rebels will have a chance saturday against lsu to get a major boost with 11 games remaining mississippi state at 41....resume is building....arkansa s officially a quadrant one win for the bulldogs tennessee comes to town to face mississippi state saturday with the regular season coming to a close, there's no surprise that head coach greg carter has starkville ready for a 6a state title defense.

The 19-2 yellow jackets have been getting busy on the court....winners of 11 straight led by our athlete of the week, coltie young.

The junior marksman has been a problem for defenses all season long from beyond the arc as well off the dribble last week, young had 20 points in starkville's 37 point beatdown versus greenville.

He says he's been putting in work at practice so he can take advantage of what opponents give him.

"knock down shots.

Practicing what i do in the game.

I've been doing a lot of stuff.

Trying to work hard defensively to change up my game.

There's just different things i'm trying to work on to make myself better.

With them not knowing i'm a shooter, they leave me open giving me open shots.

I just get ready, down, and shoot the ball.

Don't need too much space.

I'm just gonna shoot it!"

Starkville will host its last home game of the regular season saturday against houston.

If you'd like to nominate an athlete your brain weighs about three pounds.

And while exercising it won't help you shed any weight -- it could help keep your mind sharp.

Today is national puzzle day and a great excuse to spend a few minutes playing your favorite brain game.

Think jigsaw -- crossword -- sudoku or anything that challenges you to think.

Puzzles are a great solo activity or a fun way to spend time with friends.

Your brain will thank you for a little time devoted toward its well- being.

