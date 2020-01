UNL Health Clinic to screen for coronavirus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:07s - Published UNL Health Clinic to screen for coronavirus UNL Health Clinic to screen for coronavirus 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UNL Health Clinic to screen for coronavirus DEAL WITH ADEADLY VIRUSFROM CHINA.THE "UNIVERSITYOF NEBRASKA ATLINCOLN HEALTHCENTER" IS NOWPREPARING TOSCREEN FOR THECORONA-VIRUS.DOCTORS WORRYSOME STUDENTSMAY WAIT TO GETMEDICALATTENTION SINCETHE SYMPTOMS...INCLUDINGFEVER...COUGH...AND SHORTNESSOF BREATH...ARE SIMILAR TOOTHER VIRUSES...SUCH AS THE FLUOR THE COMMONCOLD.THE CORONAVIRUSIS NOW BLAMEDFOR AT LEAST 132DEATHS...AND MAKING MORETHAN SIX-THOUSANDPEOPLE SICK...INCLUDING SOMEIN THE U-S."I THINK IT'SDEFINITELY BEEN ALITTLE BIT OF ACONCERN AND ITHINK THAT UNLTHE HEALTH CENTERESPCIALLY IS DOINGTHINGS TO PREPAREFOR IT IS GOODBECAUSE IT'S BETTERTO BE PRO ACTIVETHEN TO HAVE ITCOME SPREAD IN APLACE LIKE THISBECAUSE IT CAN BEREALLY DANGEROUSIF IT DOES.""IF IT WERE TO HIT, IWOULD PUT IT UPTHERE IN TERMS OFTHE EQUAVLENT TOA BAD INFLUENZASEASON AND SO WECOULD HAVE ADOUBLE WHAMMYWHERE WE HAVEHAD ONEINFLUENZA SEASONALREADY."THE "U-N-LEDUCATIONABROAD OFFICE"PLANS TOCONTACTSTUDENTSPLANNING TOSTUDY IN CHINADURING THESPRING SEMESTERTO TALK ABOUTOPTIONS.FACULTY WITHTRAVELQUESTIONSSHOULD CONTACT"U-N-L'S OFFICE OFGLOBAL SAFETYAND SECURITY."





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Health Officials Monitor Deadly Coronavirus We're talking to doctors at Mayo Clinic about the outbreak Credit: KIMTPublished 5 days ago