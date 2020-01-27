Family Worries About Man Stuck In Wuhan, China Because Of Coronavirus 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:54s - Published Family Worries About Man Stuck In Wuhan, China Because Of Coronavirus A Minneapolis man is waiting out the coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan, China before he can return home to his family, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:54). WCCO 4 News At 6 – January 29, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Wisconsin man hopes family can escape Wuhan as coronavirus panic grows A Wisconsin man is doing everything he can to get his wife and two children out of Wuhan, China, as...

CBS News - Published 2 days ago



Coronavirus: Kiwi family trapped in Wuhan running out of food A Kiwi man trapped at the centre of China's coronavirus outbreak fears for the lives of his wife and...

New Zealand Herald - Published 2 days ago







