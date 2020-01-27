|
Family Worries About Man Stuck In Wuhan, China Because Of Coronavirus
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Family Worries About Man Stuck In Wuhan, China Because Of Coronavirus
A Minneapolis man is waiting out the coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan, China before he can return home to his family, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:54).
WCCO 4 News At 6 – January 29, 2020
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|A Wisconsin man is doing everything he can to get his wife and two children out of Wuhan, China, as...
CBS News - Published
|A Kiwi man trapped at the centre of China's coronavirus outbreak fears for the lives of his wife and...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources