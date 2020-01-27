Global  

Family Worries About Man Stuck In Wuhan, China Because Of Coronavirus

Family Worries About Man Stuck In Wuhan, China Because Of Coronavirus

Family Worries About Man Stuck In Wuhan, China Because Of Coronavirus

A Minneapolis man is waiting out the coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan, China before he can return home to his family, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:54).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – January 29, 2020
