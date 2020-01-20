Global  

'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz

'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz

'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz, a law professor on President Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment trial defense team, said on Wednesday that he stands by the view that &quot;criminal-like&quot; behavior is required for impeachment, but said &quot;abuse of power&quot; is not.
