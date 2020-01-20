'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:18s - Published 'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz Alan Dershowitz, a law professor on President Trump's Senate impeachment trial defense team, said on Wednesday that he stands by the view that "criminal-like" behavior is required for impeachment, but said "abuse of power" is not.