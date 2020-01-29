Global  

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Clouds and a few flurries/drizzle are on tap for tonight again.

We will see a few lake effect snow showers near Lake Michigan as well.

On Thursday, we can expect Mainly cloudy skies, a few flurries/drizzle and temperatures in the upper-20s to near 30°.

The chance of some light precipitation will increase late Friday into Saturday.

This weekend will be mild through with both days above freezing......in fact we'll see 40s on Sunday.

Sunday morning......Jimmy the Groundhog in Sun Prairie will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter -or- not.

Stay tuned........ As of right now....January 2020 is the the 4th warmest January on record.

Possible snow and cooler temps are set to return next week.
