Appeal denied in aggravated assault case

Case.- - a simple booking typo sparked a- long legal battle between - merlin williams and the state o- mississippi.- merlin lkent williams was found- guilty of aggravated- assault in harrison county, but- since his name was- misspelled, williams appealed,- and claimed he was- the wrong person on trial.- following multiple appeals in - the harrison couty circuit- court, williams filed a motion- for post-conviction - relief.

- the circuit court denied- williams request, and - today, the supreme court- appealed the denial of- william's post conviction - relief.

-