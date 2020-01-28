Global  

Huawei has been given the green light to build a 5G network in the U.K.

Huawei has been given the green light to build a 5G network in the U.K.

Huawei has been given the green light to build a 5G network in the U.K.

After months of delays, the U.K. government has allowed Huawei to build its 5G networks -- with some restrictions.
