Huawei has been given the green light to build a 5G network in the U.K. 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 00:37s - Published Huawei has been given the green light to build a 5G network in the U.K. After months of delays, the U.K. government has allowed Huawei to build its 5G networks -- with some restrictions.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like