SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission

SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission

SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission

On Monday November 11, 2019, SpaceX launched 60 satellites into space on the Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Starlink mission.

The goal of the launch is to bring fast reliable internet to those who don't currently have access.
SpaceX slated to launch more Starlink satellites amid astronomer concerns about light pollution

SpaceX aims to launch its fourth batch of Starlink satellites on Wednesday morning after a couple of...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchThe Next Web


SpaceX launches Falcon 9 on 4th Starlink mission

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 on 4th Starlink missionCape Canaveral FL (SPX) Jan 29, 2020 SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 carrying it's third batch of...
Space Daily - Published Also reported by •The Next Web



Air Traffic Control Gets a Modern Update With Satellite Technology [Video]Air Traffic Control Gets a Modern Update With Satellite Technology

Aircraft surveillance company Aireon is riding the wave of adoption of the satellite ADS-B surveillance network to replace radar in its role of air traffic control.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:16Published

Digital Trends Live 1.29.20 | How Tech Has Changed NFL Broadcasting + Starlink Gets Another 60 Sats [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.29.20 | How Tech Has Changed NFL Broadcasting + Starlink Gets Another 60 Sats

On Digital Trends Live today: SpaceX successfully launched another 60 Starlink satellites into space this morning; Apple posted record results of $91.8 billion on the back of strong demand for the..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

