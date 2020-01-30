THN Cloverdale

Global  

THN CloverdaleLady Patriots use big second half to win
0
To the lic championship game by a final of 49-39.

The refs are always happy to see the sports 10 camera.....they were having fun at the terre haute north-cloverdale game... north trailed by a point at the half, but this rebound putback by shaelynn bell stats a big run....bell had 19... zoe stewart in transistion stops and pops the jumper.....north up nine...... the lady patriots would open the second half on a 19-nothing run....freshman preslee michael swishes home the three.

She had 14...... terre haute north wins big 80-48....lady patriots




