Freedom Rider talks about the fight against division today

Dr. john dolan spoke on the r- c-c riverside campus today.

In the summer of 1961, a group of mostly young people risked their lives to challenge the system of segregation.

Dolan was 20 when he joined in.

He was arrested in jackson, mississippi for participating.

Dolan says things have gotten a lot better in the last 60 years.

He also says the country is divided right now.

There is a strong cultural divide which has manifested its self in a toxic manner politically.

My main concern is the fact that people are divided and don't talk to each other.

His best advice is the keeping the dialog open and try to understand one antoher.

Dolan will also be speaking in grants pass tomorrow.

That will be in coates hall on the redwood campus.

He'll be there from 1:00 to 3:00 tomorrow