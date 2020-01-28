Global  

Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment

Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment

Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden fired back after Sen.

Joni Ernst's said President Trump's impeachment trial could hurt his chances in Iowa.
Joe Biden Says Joni Ernst 'Spilled the Beans' With Impeachment Comments

“I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus...
