Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

European Parliament Approves Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
European Parliament Approves Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

European Parliament Approves Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

The European Parliament voted 621-49 to approve the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

European Parliament ratifies withdrawal agreement ahead of Brexit

Emotional scenes at the European Parliament in Brussels as Britain's departure from the EU is set...
SBS - Published

Whoops, tears and Auld Lang Syne: European Parliament approves Brexit withdrawal

The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

stinkwin

Devin6Walker TWGRAM RT @dwnews: Find someone who talks about you the way @vonderleyen talked about the UK on #Brexit day. https://t.co/cGVHhd15jv 2 minutes ago

jwahjwah

Dame Chris ⭐ 🕯 #EUnite #Rejoin #Resist #FBPE RT @ITVNewsPolitics: British MEPs fight back tears and sing Auld Lang Syne, after the European Parliament voted in favour of the Brexit Wit… 5 minutes ago

dwnews

DW News Find someone who talks about you the way @vonderleyen talked about the UK on #Brexit day. https://t.co/cGVHhd15jv 11 minutes ago

myfibonacci

💧💦Roberta Hillier 🐋 RT @abcnews: British flag will be removed from EU on Friday when UK leaves the block https://t.co/tvYav66DW9 16 minutes ago

RealCalvinWang1

Calvin Wang Brexit will happen soon. https://t.co/tMZSSp4t8c via @WSJ 19 minutes ago

HSOGermanMH

HSOGM https://t.co/A3xlLDjd3G Brexit: European Parliament overwhelmingly approves UK divorce deal 38 minutes ago

billoislove

billy RT @SteveBarclay: Catching up with Tim Martin in Wetherspoons to talk all things Brexit on the day the European Parliament approves the wit… 56 minutes ago

jooilong

Breaking News Final stage before Brexit done as European parliament approves Boris Johnson’s deal https://t.co/ra0CRTim9P 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

European Parliament pass withdrawal deal in Brussels [Video]European Parliament pass withdrawal deal in Brussels

The EU ratifies the Brexit withdrawal agreement paving the way for UK&apos;s departure from the bloc on Friday. Freddy Tennyson reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal [Video]European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

The UK will leave the European Union on Friday with a deal in place after the European Parliament approved the Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49. Pro-Remain MEPs burst into a chorus of Auld Lang..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.