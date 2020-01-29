European Parliament Approves Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Devin6Walker TWGRAM RT @dwnews: Find someone who talks about you the way @vonderleyen talked about the UK on #Brexit day. https://t.co/cGVHhd15jv 2 minutes ago

Dame Chris ⭐ 🕯 #EUnite #Rejoin #Resist #FBPE RT @ITVNewsPolitics: British MEPs fight back tears and sing Auld Lang Syne, after the European Parliament voted in favour of the Brexit Wit… 5 minutes ago

DW News Find someone who talks about you the way @vonderleyen talked about the UK on #Brexit day. https://t.co/cGVHhd15jv 11 minutes ago

💧💦Roberta Hillier 🐋 RT @abcnews: British flag will be removed from EU on Friday when UK leaves the block https://t.co/tvYav66DW9 16 minutes ago

Calvin Wang Brexit will happen soon. https://t.co/tMZSSp4t8c via @WSJ 19 minutes ago

HSOGM https://t.co/A3xlLDjd3G Brexit: European Parliament overwhelmingly approves UK divorce deal 38 minutes ago

billy RT @SteveBarclay: Catching up with Tim Martin in Wetherspoons to talk all things Brexit on the day the European Parliament approves the wit… 56 minutes ago