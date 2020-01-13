U.S. Interior Department Grounds Its Chinese-Made Drones 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:28s - Published U.S. Interior Department Grounds Its Chinese-Made Drones ​Interior Secretary David Bernhardt issued an order Wednesday "affirming the temporary cessation of non-emergency drones."

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ben RT @BenKTallmadge: Not Fast Enough! US Interior Department grounds 800 Chinese-made drones over security concerns Interior Secretary als… 5 minutes ago L'inactualité RT @engadget: Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones https://t.co/dJfg44J7y4 https://t.co/YvSHcnKA1V 12 minutes ago Ingeniero Patricio Camilo Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones https://t.co/vuyXMCtOxH 21 minutes ago Newman Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones https://t.co/iXeq1pfpbR https://t.co/fnMkVEX1pb 36 minutes ago Tech Power News Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones https://t.co/uSCpCTTIM5 https://t.co/BgPMAp42jT 40 minutes ago Newsy The agency says information collected during drone missions "has the potential to be valuable to foreign entities,… https://t.co/WKqy3i9aIc 42 minutes ago HallowsEveCraze Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones https://t.co/QI22WumET6 45 minutes ago