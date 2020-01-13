Global  

U.S. Interior Department Grounds Its Chinese-Made Drones

​Interior Secretary David Bernhardt issued an order Wednesday &quot;affirming the temporary cessation of non-emergency drones.&quot;
The US just showed it still believes Chinese-made drones are a security risk

The US just showed it still believes Chinese-made drones are a security riskThe US Department of the Interior said today it would continue to keep its entire drone fleet...
The Verge - Published

U.S. Interior Dept. grounding Chinese-made drones, but will allow for emergency uses

The U.S. Interior Department is grounding its fleet of about 800 Chinese-made drones but will allow...
Reuters - Published


ECCulper

Ben RT @BenKTallmadge: Not Fast Enough! US Interior Department grounds 800 Chinese-made drones over security concerns Interior Secretary als… 5 minutes ago

inactualite

L'inactualité RT @engadget: Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones https://t.co/dJfg44J7y4 https://t.co/YvSHcnKA1V 12 minutes ago

ingnierocamilo

Ingeniero Patricio Camilo Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones https://t.co/vuyXMCtOxH 21 minutes ago

IamTheNewman

Newman Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones https://t.co/iXeq1pfpbR https://t.co/fnMkVEX1pb 36 minutes ago

TechPowerNews

Tech Power News Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones https://t.co/uSCpCTTIM5 https://t.co/BgPMAp42jT 40 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The agency says information collected during drone missions "has the potential to be valuable to foreign entities,… https://t.co/WKqy3i9aIc 42 minutes ago

HallowsEveCraze

HallowsEveCraze Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones https://t.co/QI22WumET6 45 minutes ago


U.S. Interior Department Plans to Ground Chinese-made Drones [Video]U.S. Interior Department Plans to Ground Chinese-made Drones

The U.S. Department of Interior plans to ground all Chinese-made drones over security concerns.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

Interior Department is Set to Drop Drone Use Amid Chinese Spying Concerns [Video]Interior Department is Set to Drop Drone Use Amid Chinese Spying Concerns

The Interior Department is shifting away from drone use over fears that the unmanned aircraft could have spying capabilities for China. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published

