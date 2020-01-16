Global  

Woman faces attempted murder charges in Eagle Point shooting

Woman faces attempted murder charges in Eagle Point shooting

Woman faces attempted murder charges in Eagle Point shooting

Monique Mercado was arrested following a reported shooting and crash earlier this week.
Woman faces attempted murder charges in Eagle Point shooting

Mercado in medford last night.

She's facing multiple charges including attempted murder, attempted assault, and menacing.

According to court documents, police believe mercado shot at two men last sunday.

The car got hit.

No one was hurt.

Mercado is currently in jail on 500-thousand dollar bail.

She's due back in court next week.




