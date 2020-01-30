NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl

SHOWS: MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES.

(JANUARY 29, 2020) (REUTERS-SEE RESTRICTIONS ABOVE) 1.

SUPER BOWL TROPHY WITH HELMETS OF SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AND KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT ANNUAL STATE OF THE LEAGUE NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

VARIOUS CLOSEUPS OF SUPER BOWL TROPHY 3.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL ON KOBE BRYANT, SAYING: REPORTER ASKING: "Is the league planning on doing a tribute (to Kobe Bryant) during the Super Bowl?" GOODELL: "I don't think just Los Angeles is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant.

Kobe was a special person.

I did have the opportunity to meet him.

He obviously brought a lot to our world and I think all of us not only feel for the tragic events to his family but as well as everyone else who was a passenger on that helicopter.

It's hard to understand and it's hard to process." 4.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL ON NFL GAMES BEING PLAYED IN MEXICO, SAYING "We had a great experience this past November down in Mexico.

It was just a great event and we loved being there.

We look forward to being back and we are proud to be able to say we're going to be there for two more games over the next two years.

Our fan base down there continues to grow because they've become more passionate.

Our partners down there have been extraordinary and we want to continue that." 5.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL ON LOGISTICS OF A LONDON NFL TEAM, SAYING: "But I think we still have to get back to the point of can we do it in a competitive way.

Can we do it so that all 32 teams, not just the team if there was a team in London.

Can it be done in a competitive fashion, that's number one for us." STORY: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday (January 29) at his annual state of the league address that they plan to honor NBA star Kobe Bryant during Sunday's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs as the sporting world continues to mourn the death of the Los Angeles Lakers star in a helicopter crash.

Goodell also confirmed that the NFL will return to Mexico for games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Last November the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers played in Mexico City in front on 76,252 fans.

The commissioner also said the NFL would continue to play games in London, but said there was no timeline for a franchise there or a firm plan for a team until workable logistics can be established.

(Production: Peter Bullock)