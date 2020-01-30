Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl

NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says league plans yet to be determined tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl; will play more games in Mexico
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NFL's Goodell says league plans tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl

SHOWS: MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES.

(JANUARY 29, 2020) (REUTERS-SEE RESTRICTIONS ABOVE) 1.

SUPER BOWL TROPHY WITH HELMETS OF SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AND KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT ANNUAL STATE OF THE LEAGUE NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

VARIOUS CLOSEUPS OF SUPER BOWL TROPHY 3.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL ON KOBE BRYANT, SAYING: REPORTER ASKING: "Is the league planning on doing a tribute (to Kobe Bryant) during the Super Bowl?" GOODELL: "I don't think just Los Angeles is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant.

Kobe was a special person.

I did have the opportunity to meet him.

He obviously brought a lot to our world and I think all of us not only feel for the tragic events to his family but as well as everyone else who was a passenger on that helicopter.

It's hard to understand and it's hard to process." 4.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL ON NFL GAMES BEING PLAYED IN MEXICO, SAYING "We had a great experience this past November down in Mexico.

It was just a great event and we loved being there.

We look forward to being back and we are proud to be able to say we're going to be there for two more games over the next two years.

Our fan base down there continues to grow because they've become more passionate.

Our partners down there have been extraordinary and we want to continue that." 5.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL ON LOGISTICS OF A LONDON NFL TEAM, SAYING: "But I think we still have to get back to the point of can we do it in a competitive way.

Can we do it so that all 32 teams, not just the team if there was a team in London.

Can it be done in a competitive fashion, that's number one for us." STORY: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday (January 29) at his annual state of the league address that they plan to honor NBA star Kobe Bryant during Sunday's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs as the sporting world continues to mourn the death of the Los Angeles Lakers star in a helicopter crash.

Goodell also confirmed that the NFL will return to Mexico for games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Last November the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers played in Mexico City in front on 76,252 fans.

The commissioner also said the NFL would continue to play games in London, but said there was no timeline for a franchise there or a firm plan for a team until workable logistics can be established.

(Production: Peter Bullock)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CreliaKay

Kay Crelia RT @TwitterMoments: During his annual Super Bowl press conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league plans to pay tribute to K… 3 hours ago

CanadaMoments

Twitter Moments Canada During his annual Super Bowl press conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league plans to pay tribute… https://t.co/09mqj6mSGq 5 hours ago

TwitterMoments

Twitter Moments During his annual Super Bowl press conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league plans to pay tribute… https://t.co/6MzXBfXgen 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl, Miami screening for coronavirus [Video]Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl, Miami screening for coronavirus

Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl LIV, U.S. and Miami screening for coronavirus as travelers arrive from all over world

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:32Published

Tight security promised for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, officials say [Video]Tight security promised for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, officials say

Security took center stage on Wednesday as NFL and law enforcement officials discussed their public safety strategy for Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.