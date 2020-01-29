Global  

Coronavirus what it is and what you need to know

Coronavirus what it is and what you need to knowCoronavirus what you need to know
Coronavirus what it is and what you need to know

3 the deadly coronavirus continues to spread rapidly worldwide..anytime a new and potentially deadly illness makes headlines around the world, we all get a little nervous.but when it comes to a new type of coronavirus that originated in wuhan, china, your chances of becoming seriously ill are slim at this point but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be weary.

So lets take a look at this virus and learn more about it.

Since it originated at a wuhan seafood market..

106 people have died from the virus in china and more than 4,500 people have been infected.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, has been placed under a lockdown to try to stop the spread.the cdc confirmed five cases of coronavirus here in the u.s california ,arizona , illinois , washington state u.s. health officials are currently monitoring 110 people across 26 states for the virus.here are some quick facts about the coronavirus.

From the center of disease control.-scientists know of seven different coronaviruses that can infect people and make them sick.

-most people get infected with at least one common human coronavirus at some point in their lives.-most human coronaviruses cause only mild to moderate illness in people worldwide.- symptoms often mimic the common cold or upper respiratory virus.

They may include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever or a general feeling of being unwell.-there are currently no vaccines or specific treatments for illnesses caused by human coronaviruses.

-the coronaviruus is transmitted by animals and people.

Now it is deemed a serious public health threat in the u-s however, health officials say there's no cause for alarm in the us just yet.

Allison arwady department of public health "the health risk to the general public from the novel coronavirus remains low at this time"but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take precautions..

Barbara ferrer department of public health"as in any other respiratory illness there are steps that anybody can take right now to reduce the risk of getting sick"some of those steps are -wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.-avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.-avoid close contact with sick people.we will continue to keep you updated on the coronavirus on air and



