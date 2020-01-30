Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mountain Lion Killed After Attacking, Killing Domesticated Goats

Mountain Lion Killed After Attacking, Killing Domesticated Goats

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Mountain Lion Killed After Attacking, Killing Domesticated Goats

Mountain Lion Killed After Attacking, Killing Domesticated Goats

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they killed a mountain lion after it killed three domesticated goats.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dxmbmxtt

puppy boy !!! my mom tagged me in smth on fb and after i checked i just scrolled through there and i saw one of those stupid post… https://t.co/g3ENhfnAWU 3 hours ago

NYCNativeAnmllv

Bilbo Baggins Mountain Lion P-56 Killed After Death Of Livestock https://t.co/K16gMiPTpA via @laist.com 7 hours ago

schraderwest

Diane 💫🌙 After surviving the #woolseyfire with his 4 kittens and their mother you let them murder him #P56 RIP beautiful cat… https://t.co/oqlLTh2XUm 8 hours ago

jillbrownfitnes

jillbrownfitness This sucks. 😪Mountain Lion P-56 Killed After Death Of Livestock https://t.co/hwdXZAiACh via @laist.com 10 hours ago

ESB521

ESB52 @latimes @zen4ever2us P56, a 5 year old male, who sired 4 or 5 others, was killed today by legal hunt, after killin… https://t.co/uuvxAL7qsT 10 hours ago

KTVN

KTVN 2 News A Southern California mountain lion tracked by scientists as part of a federal study was killed after officials iss… https://t.co/rpmsM04HFT 11 hours ago

jerbilking

beecher Mountain Lion P-56 Killed After Death Of Livestock: LAist https://t.co/kXaPTg5YPs 13 hours ago

Angel_City_Buzz

Angel City Buzz Mountain Lion P-56 Killed After Death Of 12 Sheep And Lambs https://t.co/fCFgB1nk6c #weekend #la https://t.co/86jqoMfC4d 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.