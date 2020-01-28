Global  

Santa Cruz Police Boost Reward In Case Of Slain Tech Executive

Santa Cruz Police Boost Reward In Case Of Slain Tech Executive

Santa Cruz Police Boost Reward In Case Of Slain Tech Executive

Len Ramirez reports on new person of interest caught on video in kidnapping and murder of tech executive Tushar Atre (1-29-2020)
