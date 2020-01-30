Want To Live A Longer, Happier Life? Ditch The Car Commute

Business Insider reports people who bike to work have a 13% reduction early death rates compared to drivers.

That's according to new research examining the transportation habits of 3.5 million New Zealanders.

People who walked or took public transportation to work saw no change in their expected lifespan.

The study is part of a collection of studies that have been published in recent years which show cycling is associated with longer, healthier living.