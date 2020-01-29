Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Human remains found in Phoenix home, parents in custody

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:04s - Published < > Embed
Human remains found in Phoenix home, parents in custody

Human remains found in Phoenix home, parents in custody

Police are investigating after human remains were found at a Phoenix home where officials have been investigating possible child abuse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyMail

Daily Mail US Human remains found in attic of burning home where three children removed amid child abuse claims https://t.co/IqGANtZewh 10 minutes ago

lindawfox10

Linda Fox 10 RT @FOX10Phoenix: PD: Human remains found inside Phoenix home after fire; parents arrested. @lindawfox10 reports. https://t.co/r89fA9wTjO 57 minutes ago

RobertW21740662

Robert William Morales Lopez Arizona news. https://t.co/6LIrwbEOrm 2 hours ago

FOX10Phoenix

FOX 10 Phoenix PD: Human remains found inside Phoenix home after fire; parents arrested. @lindawfox10 reports. https://t.co/r89fA9wTjO 2 hours ago

PersianKittenz

Catty PaulaTicks 😺 AZFamily: Teacher’s aide, wife arrested in Phoenix house where 3 abused kids and human remains found.… https://t.co/zveXpm6ulF 2 hours ago

catholland

Cat Holland RT @azfamily: JUST IN: We've learned that a man arrested with his wife in a Phoenix house where 3 abused kids and human remains were found… 2 hours ago

azfamily

azfamily 3TV CBS 5 JUST IN: We've learned that a man arrested with his wife in a Phoenix house where 3 abused kids and human remains w… https://t.co/CGgegwvzxO 2 hours ago

JosephL46994542

Political...railroad RT @lindawfox10: Phoenix police have arrested 56 yo Rafael Loera and his 50 yo wife Maribel on suspicsion of child abuse, arson and conceal… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Human remains discovered at west Phoenix home [Video]Human remains discovered at west Phoenix home

Officials are investigating after human remains were discovered inside a west Phoenix home after fire officials were called to the home for smoke.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.