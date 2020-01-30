Global  

MO medical marijuana facilities looking to fill thousands of jobs

MO medical marijuana facilities looking to fill thousands of jobs

MO medical marijuana facilities looking to fill thousands of jobs

Medical marijuana cultivation sites and dispensaries are looking to hire employees to get their businesses up and running.

According to the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, they predict the industry will create 4,000 jobs and generate an economic impact of $500 million on the state's economy.
