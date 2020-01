Health officials say several samples for coronavirus in Arizona have been sent to CDC

CASES.FIVE OF THOSE IN THE U.S. WITHONE OF THOSE IN ARIZONA.WE HAVE LEARNED THE ARIZONADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICESHAS SENT SEVERAL MORE SAMPLES TOTHE C.D.C.

FOR TESTING.THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT WON'T SAYEXACTLY HOW MANY SAMPLES.BUT FOR ANY SUSPECTED CASE, THEPERSON WOULD BE IN ISOLATION, ATHOME OR IN A MEDICAL FACILITY.THIS INFORMATION COMING ASARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITYOFFICIALS CONTINUE TO KEEPPRIVATE MUCH OF THE INFORMATIONABOUT THE PERSON DIAGNOSED WITHTHE VIRUS, INCLUDING WHERE THEYHAVE BEEN.OUR NICOLE VALDEZ SPOKE WITH ONEEXPERT WHO SAYS ASU SHOULD BEMORE TRANSPARENT.