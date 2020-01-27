Boat fire kills 8 people

I'm john mercer.

Crews are continuing to investigate a boat park fire in scottsboro that killed 8 people, four of those being children.

Officials say they are cautiously confident that the number of victims will remain at 8.

Kayla wormsley has started a go fund me pledge drive for her brother-in-law.

Joe miles is the only survivor from his family.

He lost his wife, 40 year old annette miles, and all five of their children.

19-year old zane long, 16-year old bryli long, 10-year old traydon miles, 9-year old kesston miles and 7-year old dezli miles all died in the fire.

The post says the family lived on a boat that became engulfed in flames.

It says joe was rescued from the water with burns.

Owners of the restaurant inside the boat park are doing whatever they can to help out.

We had to do what we had to do and jump in.

So, it's one of those things that we really have not processed, what's actually happened, really haven't had a chance to do that.

I know over the coming days, that's really going to hit home."

