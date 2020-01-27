Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Boat fire kills 8 people

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Boat fire kills 8 peopleBoat fire kills 8 people
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Boat fire kills 8 people

I'm john mercer.

Thanks for joining us for news 12 now at 11.

Crews are continuing to investigate a boat park fire in scottsboro that killed 8 people, four of those being children.

Officials say they are cautiously confident that the number of victims will remain at 8.

Kayla wormsley has started a go fund me pledge drive for her brother-in-law.

Joe miles is the only survivor from his family.

He lost his wife, 40 year old annette miles, and all five of their children.

19-year old zane long, 16-year old bryli long, 10-year old traydon miles, 9-year old kesston miles and 7-year old dezli miles all died in the fire.

The post says the family lived on a boat that became engulfed in flames.

It says joe was rescued from the water with burns.

Owners of the restaurant inside the boat park are doing whatever they can to help out.

We had to do what we had to do and jump in.

So, it's one of those things that we really have not processed, what's actually happened, really haven't had a chance to do that.

I know over the coming days, that's really going to hit home."

As we mentioned, a go fund me has been set up for six of the victims. we have a link to that on our website, wdef dot com.

A



Recent related news from verified sources

Multiple People Dead in Alabama Boat Fire, Officials Say

About 35 boats were destroyed during an early morning fire Monday in Scottsboro.
NYTimes.com - Published

Fire Destroys Boat Dock In North Alabama, Killing At Least 8

In north Alabama, authorities say at least eight people died early Monday after a boat dock caught...
NPR - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SzymoniakBecca

Becca Szymoniak🇺🇸😁🦅⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Do_Or_Do_Notty: Alabama dock fire kills 8 As the sun began to set at Jackson County Park on Monday evening, emergency workers — dozen… 1 day ago

headlinesurfer

Henry Frederick Video: #Deadly #Alabama #boat #dock #fire kills 8... https://t.co/MpXzODk0Gw https://t.co/QX4AMNgzbw 2 days ago

john_siracusa

John Siracusa RT @ByronKhalilTV: Recovery efforts continue in Scottsboro after a boat dock fire kills 8 people. Crews are checking burned and sunken boat… 2 days ago

Do_Or_Do_Notty

Nunya Biznass⭐️⭐️⭐️ Alabama dock fire kills 8 As the sun began to set at Jackson County Park on Monday evening, emergency workers — d… https://t.co/4jOpmvsY9K 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marina changes smoke detector policy after fire [Video]Marina changes smoke detector policy after fire

A Decatur marina has decided to tighten its safety rules after eight people died in the Scottsboro boat dock fire

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Jackson Co Park fire [Video]Jackson Co Park fire

At least 8 people died in a horrific fire after midnight at a boat dock on Guntersville Lake.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.