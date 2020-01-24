Global  

the deadly coronavirus continues to spread rapidly

the deadly coronavirus continues to spread rapidlythe deadly coronavirus continues to spread rapidly
the deadly coronavirus continues to spread rapidly

3 3 the deadly coronavirus continues to spread rapidly worldwide..anytime a new and potentially deadly illness makes headlines around the world, we all get a little nervous.but when it comes to a new type of coronavirus that originated in wuhan, china, your chances of becoming seriously ill are slim at this point but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be weary.

So lets take a look at this virus and learn more about it.

Since it originated at a wuhan seafood market..

106 people have died from the virus in china and more than 4,500 people have been infected.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, has been placed under a lockdown to try to stop the spread.the cdc confirmed five cases of coronavirus here in the u.s california ,arizona , illinois , washington state u.s. health officials are currently monitoring 110 people across 26 states for the virus.now it is deemed a serious public health threat in the u-s however, health officials say there's no cause for alarm in the us just yet.

Allison arwady department of public health "the health risk to the general public from the novel coronavirus remains low at this time"but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take precautions..

Barbara ferrer department of public health"as in any other respiratory illness there are steps that anybody can take right now to reduce the risk of getting sick"some of those steps are -wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.-avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.-avoid close contact with sick people.we will continue to keep you updated on the coronavirus on air and online at kadn.com.



'Contagion' climbs iTunes movie charts as coronavirus outbreak spreads

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has caused a recent surge in viewership of the 2011 thriller...
First Photos Of Deadly Coronavirus Released By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities have released the first close-up images of the deadly coronavirus which has...
Kern County health officials on high alert following deadly Coronavirus outbreak

Kern County health officials on high alert following deadly Coronavirus outbreak

Helping People To Stop The Deadly Coronavirus

CBS 2's Marissa Parra has the story of a Chicago woman with a personal connection to China, where the coronavirus came from, and how she's gathering funds and supplies to help those half a world away.

