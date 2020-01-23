Three days after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died on their way to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, the facility reopened — welcomed by a growing memorial in front.
Alaturka News Athletes Return To Mamba Academy Following Kobe Bryant’s Death https://t.co/WoJnGt6yr7 https://t.co/JSN9F9zso5 43 minutes ago
Sources say the wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, one of his daughters, and seven others has been moved to Arizona.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:51Published 2 hours ago
The helicopter that crashed, killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and eight others in California was not equipped with safety technology called a Helicopter Terrain Awareness Warning System, known as H-TAWS
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:36Published 2 hours ago