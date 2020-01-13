Global  

Governor Evers creates student loan debt task force

Governor Evers creates student loan debt task force

Governor Evers creates student loan debt task force

Americans owe about $1.5 trillion in student loans.

Governor Evers cited data that indicates nearly two out of three students in Wisconsin that graduated in 2018 have an average loan debt of more than $30,000.
