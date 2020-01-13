Governor Evers creates student loan debt task force 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:51s - Published Governor Evers creates student loan debt task force Americans owe about $1.5 trillion in student loans. Governor Evers cited data that indicates nearly two out of three students in Wisconsin that graduated in 2018 have an average loan debt of more than $30,000.

