Hugh Bonneville believes that 'Downton Abbey' could become a film franchise that runs across "five or six" movies.

Dmellieon🌊✊🏾 ۞ 😇❤😈 RT @digitalspy : Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville and more answer burning questions from fans about the making of Downt… 2 days ago

Daily Entertainment News Hugh Bonneville: Downton Abbey can become a film franchise - Hugh Bonneville says that 'Downton Abbey' can become a… https://t.co/9ZrBzaxiNC 8 hours ago