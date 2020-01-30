Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Luxury Yacht Available For Floating Super Bowl LIV Party

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Luxury Yacht Available For Floating Super Bowl LIV Party

Luxury Yacht Available For Floating Super Bowl LIV Party

Dennis O'Donnell reports on 95-foot yacht available for $15,000 a day during Super Bowl (1-29-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 #49ers @arikarmstead turns the tables on @DennisKPIX in the latest #MiamiMinute "Your job isn't that hard"… https://t.co/dRKsDfbQFT 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Looking at preparing the stadium for Super Bowl LIV [Video]Looking at preparing the stadium for Super Bowl LIV

Fox 4 is in Miami taking a closer look at how they are preparing the stadium for Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl, Miami screening for coronavirus [Video]Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl, Miami screening for coronavirus

Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl LIV, U.S. and Miami screening for coronavirus as travelers arrive from all over world

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.