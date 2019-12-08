Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pastor Troy Under Fire For Homophobic Comments About Lil Nas X

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:59s - Published < > Embed
Pastor Troy Under Fire For Homophobic Comments About Lil Nas X

Pastor Troy Under Fire For Homophobic Comments About Lil Nas X

TWITTER – Pastor Troy became a trending Twitter topic on Wednesday (January 29) after some seemingly homophobic comments he made about Lil Nas X went viral.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeMovinOnUp_MB

Dé or Jefe RT @balleralert: 90s Rapper Pastor Troy Under Fire For Bashing Lil Nas X in Homophobic Instagram Rant https://t.co/UkP6KuI1Zx https://t.co/… 28 minutes ago

Blackdollarz1

James Simmons Pastor Troy Under Fire For Homophobic Comments About Lil Nas X https://t.co/NFrGFsAhv3 via @YouTube 29 minutes ago

EyesNEarsMedia

Eyes'N'Ears Media Sauce Money calls Diddy a hypocrite, Pastor Troy under fire for homophobic comments about Lil Nas X and A$AP Rocky… https://t.co/0hRyl2ch62 1 hour ago

MixCartel

MIXCARTEL Pastor Troy Under Fire For Homophobic Comments About Lil Nas X https://t.co/6FrxK26MnJ 3 hours ago

balleralert

BallerAlert 90s Rapper Pastor Troy Under Fire For Bashing Lil Nas X in Homophobic Instagram Rant https://t.co/UkP6KuI1Zx https://t.co/yocgyx7NXn 7 hours ago

dj1gumbo

DJ Gumbo Pastor Troy Under Fire For Homophobic Comments About Lil Nas X https://t.co/BXCTx2fvJn 7 hours ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report Twitter – Pastor Troy became a trending Twitter t.... https://t.co/H4uYAiNKqa… https://t.co/4aKSr6NQi2 7 hours ago

Nas_NasirJones

NAS NYC Pastor Troy Under Fire For Homophobic Comments About Lil #Nas X https://t.co/LuwKFS3q8M #hiphopdx #news 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chad Hugo Says The Neptunes Are In The Studio Working With JAY-Z, Brandy, Lil Nas X & More [Video]Chad Hugo Says The Neptunes Are In The Studio Working With JAY-Z, Brandy, Lil Nas X & More

The Neptunes super duo, comprised of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, have collaborated with numerous artists over the course of their career. From Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Kelis to Busta Rhymes and..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:40Published

Lil Yachty, Akademiks, Lil Nas X, Ski Mask The Slump God & More In Disbelief Over Juice Wrld's Death [Video]Lil Yachty, Akademiks, Lil Nas X, Ski Mask The Slump God & More In Disbelief Over Juice Wrld's Death

The Hip Hop community has reacted to Juice Wrld‘s untimely death as news of his passing continues to spread. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.