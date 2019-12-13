Chris Stapleton coming to BOK Center in Oct.

Tulsa's Channel 8 JUST ANNOUNCED: Chris Stapleton will bring his "All-American Road Show" tour to the BOK Center on Oct. 16. Tickets… https://t.co/LCWBZV7FLb 12 hours ago

melissa RT @ksatnews : Chris Stapleton coming to AT&T Center in October for finale of All-American Road Show Tour https://t.co/CatTpWqTme 8 hours ago

Dave Osborn BREAKING: Stapleton and Crow will make for one great show (yes, I just did that) @HertzArena_ this summer.… https://t.co/zHcV24X5S0 6 hours ago

Charles Runnells Breaking news: #ChrisStapleton is rolling into @HertzArena_ this summer with #SherylCrow and #KendellMarvel . Ticket… https://t.co/4ceq6vYzbB 5 hours ago

phil fernandez RT @NDN_dosborn : BREAKING: Stapleton and Crow will make for one great show (yes, I just did that) @HertzArena_ this summer. @ChrisStapleton … 4 hours ago