Chris Stapleton coming to BOK Center in Oct.

Chris Stapleton coming to BOK Center in Oct.
Chris Stapleton coming to BOK Center in Oct.

COUNTRY MUSIC SENSATIONCHRIS STAPLETON IS BRINGINGHIS 20-20 "ALL-AMERICAN ROADSHOW" TOUR TO TULSA.

THE"TENNESSEE WHISKEY" SINGERWILL PLAY THE B-O-K CENTERON OCTOBER 16TH.

TICKETS GOON SALE ON VALENTINE'S DAY-- FEBRUARY 14TH AND STARTAT AROUND 50 DOLLARS.TWO H




_Press_Press_

Press News Press Chris Stapleton tour coming to Hertz Arena with guests Sheryl Crow, Kendell Marvel… https://t.co/No1CLHCWG7 4 hours ago

tellfern

phil fernandez RT @NDN_dosborn: BREAKING: Stapleton and Crow will make for one great show (yes, I just did that) @HertzArena_ this summer. @ChrisStapleton… 4 hours ago

TheNewsPress

The News-Press Chris Stapleton tour coming to Hertz Arena with guests Sheryl Crow, Kendell Marvel https://t.co/cX08OD31o5 5 hours ago

ndn

Naples Daily News Chris Stapleton tour coming to Hertz Arena with guests Sheryl Crow, Kendell Marvel https://t.co/1vsHsPGxrD 5 hours ago

CharlesRunnells

Charles Runnells Breaking news: #ChrisStapleton is rolling into @HertzArena_ this summer with #SherylCrow and #KendellMarvel. Ticket… https://t.co/4ceq6vYzbB 5 hours ago

NDN_dosborn

Dave Osborn BREAKING: Stapleton and Crow will make for one great show (yes, I just did that) @HertzArena_ this summer.… https://t.co/zHcV24X5S0 6 hours ago

Melissa_L30

melissa RT @ksatnews: Chris Stapleton coming to AT&T Center in October for finale of All-American Road Show Tour https://t.co/CatTpWqTme 8 hours ago

KTULNews

Tulsa's Channel 8 JUST ANNOUNCED: Chris Stapleton will bring his "All-American Road Show" tour to the BOK Center on Oct. 16. Tickets… https://t.co/LCWBZV7FLb 12 hours ago


