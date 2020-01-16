Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

High School Soccer Playoffs: Round One

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
High School Soccer Playoffs: Round One

High School Soccer Playoffs: Round One

Round one of the high school soccer playoffs is in the books.

Area teams beginning their journey to a state championship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

High School Soccer Playoffs: Round One

Playoff soccer underway tonight...the starkville yellow jackets hosting the clinton arrows fast forward to the 2nd half, 79th minute...miles sims on the attack for clinton...putting on all the moves before he shoots but is denied by peyton rodgers... in extra time, luke bryant with the pk after a starkville foul in the box and he scores!

Clinton takes a 1-0 lead and the arrows add one more to wrap this one up.....jarrean hoskins stays with the ball after the attempted tackle and puts it in starkville's season comes to and end....final score clinton 2 starkville 0 playoff soccer has arrived...lafayette at new hope...5a boys first round new hope leading 1-0...trying to add to it....watch this move from christian juarez....insane move.....header ends up in trey parnell's possession....in the box....great save from leonel escobedo.....still a 1-0 lead late in the first half...new hope with the throw in.....parnell crosses one into the box....and a handball is called....leading to a penalty kick trojans turn to ellis clark...automatic... trojans take a 2-0 lead commodores would tie it up in the 58th minute.....game goes to overtime new hope wins in sudden death...trojans advance with the 3- 2 result




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DJournalnow

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal RT @bradlocke: Here is the schedule for the 2nd round of the MHSAA soccer playoffs. https://t.co/IEgaFXpTq9 | Please let us know of any cha… 5 hours ago

bradlocke

Agent of Chaos Here is the schedule for the 2nd round of the MHSAA soccer playoffs. https://t.co/IEgaFXpTq9 | Please let us know o… https://t.co/6pTHsUsNtn 6 hours ago

DJournalPreps

DJournal Preps The Corinth girls soccer team saw their season come to a sudden end on Tuesday night at the hands of Caledonia.… https://t.co/Fgetvy0UOE 11 hours ago

BentonTigersLA

Benton Tigers Scores Congrats to our Benton Boys soccer team...District Champions!!! https://t.co/4NMpWE5wev 12 hours ago

courtkrobb

Courtney Robb RT @WCBINEWS: High School Soccer Playoffs: Round One #WCBI // https://t.co/FxGRVMGQtP https://t.co/WzdUduvX3X 23 hours ago

WCBINEWS

WCBI News High School Soccer Playoffs: Round One #WCBI // https://t.co/FxGRVMGQtP https://t.co/WzdUduvX3X 23 hours ago

CrystalSpringsH

Crystal Springs High Thank you for a great year, soccer! Unfortunately the playoffs ended tonight at Clarkdale High School. Girl lost 0-… https://t.co/gISwgRXmLK 1 day ago

CoastCoverage

Patrick Magee The Pass High Lady Pirates defeated the Stone County High School Lady Tomcats 4 to 2 in the first round of 4A soccer playoffs. 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

HEWS and Williamsville pick up wins in the girls federation quarterfinal round [Video]HEWS and Williamsville pick up wins in the girls federation quarterfinal round

HEWS and Williamsville pick up wins in the girls federation quarterfinal round

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:46Published

High School Soccer: St. Stanislaus vs. Bay High [Video]High School Soccer: St. Stanislaus vs. Bay High

Now here are two teams that don’t like each: one of them being Bay High Tigers paying a visit to cross-town rival St. Stanislaus.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.