High School Soccer Playoffs: Round One

Playoff soccer underway tonight...the starkville yellow jackets hosting the clinton arrows fast forward to the 2nd half, 79th minute...miles sims on the attack for clinton...putting on all the moves before he shoots but is denied by peyton rodgers... in extra time, luke bryant with the pk after a starkville foul in the box and he scores!

Clinton takes a 1-0 lead and the arrows add one more to wrap this one up.....jarrean hoskins stays with the ball after the attempted tackle and puts it in starkville's season comes to and end....final score clinton 2 starkville 0 playoff soccer has arrived...lafayette at new hope...5a boys first round new hope leading 1-0...trying to add to it....watch this move from christian juarez....insane move.....header ends up in trey parnell's possession....in the box....great save from leonel escobedo.....still a 1-0 lead late in the first half...new hope with the throw in.....parnell crosses one into the box....and a handball is called....leading to a penalty kick trojans turn to ellis clark...automatic... trojans take a 2-0 lead commodores would tie it up in the 58th minute.....game goes to overtime new hope wins in sudden death...trojans advance with the 3- 2 result