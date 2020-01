OWNER.BILLIONAIREWARREN BUFFETTIS SELLING ALL OFBERKSHIREHATHAWAY'SPUBLICATIONS TOLEE ENTERPRISESAS PART OF A 140MILLION-DOLLARDEAL.THE COMPANYBASED INDAVENPORT, IOWAHAS BEENMANAGINGBERKSHIRE'SMEDIA ASSETSSINCE 20-18.WE TALKED TO AU-N-OCOMMUNICATIONSPROFESSORABOUT WHAT HETHINKS THISMEANS FOROMAHA.I THINK IT MAKESSENSE FOR BOTHPARTIES GIVEN THEARRANGEMENTTHEYV'E HAD ANDTHE TRUST THATWARREN BUFFETTSEES IN LEE.HE SAID THIS IS THEONLY COMPANY HEWOULD CONSIDERSELLING TO AND ITHINK IT'SGENERALLYSOMETHING IWOULD TRUSTWHAT HE'S DOINGON THIS TO BENEIFTTHE OWH, BH MEDIAAND LEE.BERKSHIRE WILLPROVIDE ABOUT576 MILLIONDOLLARS INLONG-TERMFINANCING TO LEE.



