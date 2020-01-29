Global  

White House Urges Bolton Not To Publish Upcoming Book

White House Urges Bolton Not To Publish Upcoming Book

White House Urges Bolton Not To Publish Upcoming Book

The White House says former national security adviser John Bolton's book contains classified information.
White House is seeking to block Bolton book.

In a letter last week to John R. Bolton, White House officials reviewing his book warned him not to...
NYTimes.com

White House objects to Bolton book; Trump impeachment trial starts new phase

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald...
Reuters



White House Issues Letter To Bolton To Stop Him From Publishing Book

The White House claims former national security adviser John Bolton&apos;s book contains classified information.

Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:14

White Houses Tells John Bolton To Delete Portions Of Upcoming Book

The White House letter sent to Bolton comes as President Donald Trump was tweeting about his former national security advisor. It was days before a published report connected the president to demand..

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:05

