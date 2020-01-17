‘We are seeing an escalation of conflict on social media’: City leaders discuss youth gun violence 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:42s - Published ‘We are seeing an escalation of conflict on social media’: City leaders discuss youth gun violence City leaders held a meeting to discuss the rise in teen gun violence but had trouble agreeing on the best approach.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Nichole! RT @BTA_Jonathan: ‘We are seeing an escalation of conflict on social media." McMillan said there are dozens of great programs to help youth… 3 hours ago Jonathan McMillan: Professional Success Strategist ‘We are seeing an escalation of conflict on social media." McMillan said there are dozens of great programs to help… https://t.co/mK4gHGqoA7 13 hours ago This Too Shall Pass RT @DenverChannel: ‘We are seeing an escalation of conflict on social media’: City leaders discuss youth gun violence https://t.co/JL2VYxSZ… 15 hours ago Denver7 News ‘We are seeing an escalation of conflict on social media’: City leaders discuss youth gun violence https://t.co/JL2VYxSZN7 15 hours ago