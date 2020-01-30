Arizona State University developing drone software for search and rescues 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:27s - Published Arizona State University developing drone software for search and rescues Search and rescues could be going high-tech with the help of students at Arizona State University. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bill Miley ASU developing drone software for search and rescues https://t.co/TVUAtPAdws 2 hours ago Drone News Feed Arizona State University developing drone software for search and rescues https://t.co/tc8K82JQi2 #drone #uav 2 hours ago Metric Impact Arizona State University developing drone software for search and rescues - ABC15 Arizona https://t.co/GL2aIakqv8 https://t.co/WDtASuFEZ8 2 hours ago Turtle Facts are Fun RT @conserveturtles: Our friends at Arizona State University are working on developing solar-powered illuminated fishing nets to reduce glo… 10 hours ago SeaTurtleConservancy Our friends at Arizona State University are working on developing solar-powered illuminated fishing nets to reduce… https://t.co/7mJOaajA6X 11 hours ago