USM baseball picked to win C-USA-

The Southern Miss baseball program is pretty familiar with a championship Sunday of their own, having won three out of the last four Conference USA Tournament titles and the last two in Biloxi.
- that recent dominance has the - golden eagles picked as - front-runners to win c-u-s-a, - yet again... according to the - league's pre-season poll, - released earlier today.

- a lot of respect for a u-s-m- ball club that just lost matt - wallner, to the m-l-b first-yea- player draft... after raking a- school-record... 58 home runs.- nonetheless... the black and- gold are coming off their fourt- straight 40-win season... and - appear to be re-loaded, for - another crack at the title... - behind their three- all-conference u-s-a- selections.

- - southern miss is one of just tw- teams in the league, with - three players chosen... startin- with last year's- league-leader, in e-r-a...- senior right-hander walker- powell.

- he's joined by fellow senior- matthew guidry... who led the - team- with an absurd .557 on-base - percentage... to go along with- all-tournament team honors... - from the baton rouge regional.- last but not least... junior- outfielder gabe montenegro... - who paced the golden eagles,- with a .342 batting average...- and then led all of conference- u-s-a... in sacrifice hits-




