Two Southern Miss alumni on the 49ers

- the story of the san francisco- 49ers, and their run to super - bowl 54... can't be told... - without southern miss.- the only two schools with more- alumni, on the current- roster... are penn state and- stanford... leaving the - golden eagles, in plenty good - company... leading up to the- big game.

- and what a big moment, for nick- mullens and tarvarius - moore... as told... by u-s-m's- passing king.

- - nat---> "congratulations 49ers!

Super bowl bound 54, - we'll see you in miami!"

A south beach super bowl awaits- for the san francisco - 49ers... led by franchise - quarterback jimmy - garappolo... and a nine-figure- contract... that appears to hav- been worth every penny.

- "he's been calm, cool, collecte all year, and it's been cool to- watch and learn from him."

Their insurance policy... is- u-s-m's all-time leading passer- in fact... the proud owner of - every major passing record, - at southern miss... it's a safe- bet nick mullens learned even - more, from his time in- hattiesburg... where he led the- golden eagles out of the depths- of a 23-game losing - streak... as just a true- freshman.

- "i think that experience has just helped me creating a - mindset.

You know it's- never going to be perfect.

You- know there's going to be ups an- downs.

But- the thing i learned most is jus- be the most consistent guy you- - - - can be each and every day.

Ever- rep, every throw, every play.

- just create a clear mind and be- a - consistent player and that'll - get you through anything and- that's kind of what i've stuck- by."

Hard to argue with the- - - - results... of becoming just the- 15th former golden eagle... on - super bowl roster.- the 16th... is a teammate twice- over... southern miss alum and- 49ers back-up free safety...- tarvarius moore.- "oh, it's awesome.

Yeah, we're always talking and it's cool to- have somebody that- you can kind of just fall back- on because you came from the- same place so we- kind of know each other a littl- bit more.

Especially two- - - - southern miss guys in the super- bowl, it's really cool for the- school."

Moore has actually played in al- 18 of san francisco's - games, this season... while - - - - mullens has yet to attempt a- pass.

- and yet... the four-year starte- out of u-s-m, is still just - one play away... from trying to- lead the 49ers, to their first- world championship... since - before he was born.

- "yeah, i don't think the mindse changes.

Every week i've- prepared like i'm the - starter, and you do as much as- you can to tell yourself you're- starting this week, - you're starting this week and s- you prepare like that.

Coach- talks about the - fear of failure, you're so- scared to fail that you prepare- - - - so hard and that's kind of how - go about it."

Mullens says a hotel room is th- perfect place to- prepare, for super bowl - sunday... away from all the - distractions, of the big game.- obviously... the biggest game..- of his entire life.

- "you barely think about making it to the nfl maybe that would- be pretty cool if i - made it to the nfl, much less - getting the opportunity to dres- out during the super- bowl.

And yeah, it kind of- out-does my goals and out-does- my dreams. but that's - why you play the game.

You see- how far you can go and how much- you can do- as a team, and here we are."

- a two-star prospect out of spai- park high school, in- alabama... mullens has turned - himself into a legitimate - n-f-l quarterback...- having carried the 49ers throug- the back-half, of the - 20-18 campaign... following a - season-ending knee injury, to - jimmy g... and a wrist injury,- to c-j beathard.- mullens threw for 285 yards per- game... and won the back-up - role, - for good... in a near-flawless- three-touchdown - game, against the oakland - raiders... in his n-f-l debut.- the 49ers and kansas city chief- will kick things off, at 5-30 - p-m sunday... on w-x-x-v, on-