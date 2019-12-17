Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"No one is above the law:"Group gathers to pressure state senator ahead of impeachment witness vote

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
'No one is above the law:'Group gathers to pressure state senator ahead of impeachment witness vote

"No one is above the law:"Group gathers to pressure state senator ahead of impeachment witness vote

A group of protesters gathered in downtown Lexington to send a message to Kentucky senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"No one is above the law:"Group gathers to pressure state senator ahead of impeachment witness vote

Today a group of protesters gathered in downtown lexington to send a message to kentucky senators mitch mcconnell and rand paul during the trial.

That message?

No one is above the law.

Abc 36's carmen lofton has more on the "rally for truth"..

" carmen:" i spoke to protestor and they tell me they want the witnesses to be heard... " this rally is one of several that happened through out the state.

The protesters tell me they are here to put the pressure on kentucky senators mitch mcconnell and rand paul.

They want them to agree to call witnesses in the impeachment trial.

I spoke to organizer fiorella salazar before the rally.

She says there's enough evidence to prove the president's guilt.

"right now what we need to do is make sure the senators know what they need to do.

So a good outcome for today would be to rule yes we're gonna allow witnesses in the court so we can actually listen to their testimonies.

" "senator mitch mcconnell has said he doesn't have the votes to block a resolution to allow witnesses in the senate impeachment trial.... news that these protesters say make them hopeful.

In lexington carmen lofton abc 36 news."

The state senate will




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'All Voters Vote' Group Backing Amendment That Would Replace State's Closed Primary With 'Jungle Primary' [Video]'All Voters Vote' Group Backing Amendment That Would Replace State's Closed Primary With 'Jungle Primary'

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez went one-on-one with Mike Fernandez, the Miami businessman funding "All Voters Vote."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.