Jay County adding stop arms to buses

Tonight -- a northern indiana school district is making sure its students are safe.its getting help from a prosecutors office... to help keep students safe on their way to school... and on their way home.fox 55's caleb sayor has more.

"if it was a second sooner, it could have been a different interview today."melissa stephen is describing an incident that happened just yesterday where students had a close call with a driver not stopping for the school bus.

Stephen, the transportation director for jay schools corporation says the problem is all too common, happening two times a week in her district, but those guilty rarely face punishment because of lack of stop arm cameras.

"the last two years we've only been able to prosecute 8 stop arm violators, so we feel like with more cameras we are able to provide the prosecutor's office with more evidence so we can prosecute the stop arm violators."now that's set to change.

Thanks to money available to jay county prosecutor wes schemenaur through the county's pretrial diversion program, the school district will have new stop arm cameras on their buses.

"typically in the past these funds have been used and given to law enforcement, local law enforcement agencies like the police department, the sheriff's department, the state police department to purchase equipment like radar guns and cameras and the like."

The five thousand dollars won't pay for cameras for all forty plus buses, but it was an easy decision for schemenaur.

"i have two kids here in the school corporation, they ride the bus everyday and obviously after the tragedy we've had here in the area involving accidents with people going around the stop arm, i was happy to help out and try to keep the kids safe."which is the goal of the district, not just catching those who are guilty "our goal is not to issue the citations, our goal is to educate the public and increase the awareness of our busses."in jay county, caleb saylor fox 55 news.

The district has 19 buses equipped with some type of stop arm cameras... they hope to add more cameras to 32 more buses in their