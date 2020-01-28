High school scoreboard for January 28

Strawsma and class 3a number 1 benton central hosting harrison..

A rematch of last november's hoops classic championship game..

The raiders won that contest.

Early first half..

Emma henderson the three-ball.

Harrison up 6..

The bison respond..

Tressa senesac pokes it away on the defensive end..

Kyrah tucker does the rest..

B-c is within 3... dave baxter needs a few more possessions like that..

But the harrison offense takes over from there..

In the second quarter..

Jacobsen uses the screen and banks a three home..

Harrison defeats benton central 50-43 the final..

Over in lafayette..

Senior night at jeff..

Andy baker and the bronchos hosting craig devault and central catholic..

Pick up the action in the third..

Sanaa caredge sticks with it and uses the glass for two.

The knights not worried in the least bit..

Caroline lutz drives baseline and gets the shot to go..

C-c up 42-24..

Next time down the floor..

Lutz the extra pass..

Tori thompson knocks down the corner triple.

The freshman not done..

Moments later..

Thompson..

Easier than layup lines.

Central catholic cruises past jeff 68-46.

Daylynn thornton scores 21 points to lead mccutcheon past the west lafayette 49-41.

The mavs snap the red devils three-game winning streak.

In boys hoops..

Rowan farrell and mccutcheon taking on mccutcheon grad chad peckinpaugh and clinton prairie.

Peckinpaugh honored pregame.

As for the game itself..

Farrell the triple try..

Tyler scherer likes what he sees..

He won't like this..

Second quarter..

Bailey good a little stop and go for the bucket and the foul..

And then good finds grant mcgraw for the three-ball..

C-p trails 19-14..

But that's as good as it got for the gophers..

Farrell from behind the arc.

He had 14..

Mccutcheon beats clinton prairie 62-32.

Faith christian tops frontier 50-40..

Avery norton posts 15 points in the win.

The eagles are now 9-6