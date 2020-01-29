Global  

Speeding Satellites On Collision Course Above Pittsburgh Miss

Speeding Satellites On Collision Course Above Pittsburgh MissTwo satellites on a possible collision course over Pittsburgh did not collide.
Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases

The chance that two satellites on a possible collision course collide over Pittsburgh has increased.
cbs4.com - Published


Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases [Video]Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases

The chance that two satellites on a possible collision course collide over Pittsburgh has increased, KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:11Published

Two Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh Wednesday [Video]Two Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh Wednesday

Two satellites are on a possible collision course over Pittsburgh, and we have a front row seat, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:42Published

