Speeding Satellites On Collision Course Above Pittsburgh Miss 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:17s - Published Two satellites on a possible collision course over Pittsburgh did not collide. Two satellites on a possible collision course over Pittsburgh did not collide.

Recent related news from verified sources Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases The chance that two satellites on a possible collision course collide over Pittsburgh has increased.

cbs4.com - Published 11 hours ago







