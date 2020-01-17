Mayor Pete in Mason City

Thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet./// first tonight á we're just five days out from the iowa caucuses á and candidates are making their final appearances in the hawkeye state.

And the results in iowa could heavily impact who's still in the race when minnesota's turn to primary comes around.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live with the latest from the campaign 2020 trail.

Nick?

Katie and george á it was pete buttigieg's turn to get a little last minute support from caucusá goers here in mason city, although most of the people here tonight seem to have already made up their mind.xxx "my doctor is young, my plumber, electrician.

All the people that serve me are just kids, the age of my kids and i decided that it's time to turn this country over to a young, intelligent articulate thoughtful person."

Jim coddington from mason city thinks the youthful vigor of mayor pete is what the country needs right now.

In fact, coddington feels so strongly about buttigieg's message á he is a precinct captain for the upcoming caucuses.

"i'm going to organize all the people that show preference for pete in our precinct and we have no idea how many people are going to be there and how many people we'll have."

And as we inch closer to the caucuses, anxiety is building for those who will be crowding into school gyms and church halls across the hawkeye state.

Patti reimers (ryámerz) is also a precinct captain, who will be trying to get folks in garner to pick pete.

"it's going to be very nerve racking but also very exciting, caucus night is.

Plus now we have preference cards which is going to make it a whole lot easier on caucus night.

So if you're thinking maybe caucus night isn't the place for you because it's so wild and crazy.

It's going to be a lot more organized this year."

For most potential caucuságoers á it's about about the issues.

Mason city's jodi hardy says, and i quote, 'pete's my guy.'

"he's an incredibly inspirational person to listen to, he speaks very eloquently and very intelligently.

He's very inclusive, he's got fabulous ideas and they're all laid out clear for someone to look up online and see and so there's no question about someone in the crowd asked buttigieg about his choice for a running mate.

He didn't name anyone specifically, but said some of his competitors could be on the list, as well as some less known names in government.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thank you nick.

Buttigieg also told the crowd he wants to have a cabinet which will reflect america's diversity.

He would like to see at least half of his cabinet members to be women./// continuing coverage