No. 11 USF blows by Bethel for sixth straight win

104-56 victory... across town at the hutzell center 11th ranked saint francis hosting bethel in a crossroads league battle... first quarter... cougs pushing the ball upcourt..

Lindley kistler hits from deep for three of her eight..

Cougs up 5..

They're up nine after one..

They kept adding to that lead in the second..

Lauren mcbryar gets baseline for the bucket... lead to 10...later on... sidney crowe... three ball..

Corner pocket pure... she had 10 points..

Six boards... cougs lead is 14... they'd take a 19 point cushion to halftime... mcbryar led all scorers with 18 points..

She added 5 boards...u-s-f rolls to their sixth straight win... 90-43




