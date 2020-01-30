Global  

Local Organization Sending Supplies To Combat Coronavirus

Local Organization Sending Supplies To Combat Coronavirus

Local Organization Sending Supplies To Combat Coronavirus

A local organization is aiding Chinese cities trying to contain the coronavirus, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.
KennethHowardC3

RT @KDKA: Local Organization Sending Supplies To China To Help Combat Coronavirus Outbreak 20 minutes ago

KDKA

Local Organization Sending Supplies To China To Help Combat Coronavirus Outbreak 3 hours ago


