HCS continues discussion on facilities

Consulting firm.

School board members are looking at the next steps for a 10 year facilities plan.

It's why they've gathered at brown middle school.

School board member jenny hill: "this work session is the continuation of a conversation that the boards been having on what comes next after we receive the final report from mgt."

Board members tossed around ideas of adding an english immersion school to alleviate overcrowding issues.

There was also discussion on funding an 800 million dollar plan.

That's how much the most recently shown facilities option from mgt consulting group would cost.

Superintendent bryan johnson: "i think it's important to phase it, you know and bid some of that work before, but look comprehensively at the phase.

Put dollar amounts on kind of the phases of it.

" school board member tucker mcclendon wants to have a meeting with county commissioners moving forward.

School board member tucker mcclendon: "talk to each other face to face.

Walk them through any questions they may have for us or vise versa."

School board member jenny hill says after they get the final consulting report she would like more community engagement.

School board member jenny hill: "i want our community to be involved in conversations about how big do we want our schools to be.

What is the standard of, the quality standard for the buildings that we put our children into everyday."

But for now, community feedback is still being gathered for mgt's report.

There was another community meeting after the work session.

People broke down in groups to share what they like and don't like about the plan.

The plan includes closing, moving, renovating and building schools.

Mgt will be presenting their final reccomendation s to school board members in march.