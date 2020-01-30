Concordia Volleyball Star Cleasia Craig Signs with Saint Francis 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFFT - Published Concordia Volleyball Star Cleasia Craig Signs with Saint Francis Concordia Volleyball Star Cleasia Craig Signs with Saint Francis 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Concordia Volleyball Star Cleasia Craig Signs with Saint Francis Final... speaking of saint francis.. Local volleyball star cleasia craig made her commitment to the cougars official on wednesday..craig was a four-year starter at concordia, where she racked up over 650 kills over the course of her career..as a senior, she was named first team all- sac after leading her squad to a 23-8 record... congrats to cleasia..you can catch our full conversation with her on our website, w- f-f-t dot





You Might Like

Tweets about this WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne Former Concordia Lutheran standout Cleasia Craig signed with Saint Francis on Wednesday. #FOX55Sports https://t.co/hTG63dakrl 4 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Cleasia Craig Full Signing Interview (1.29) Cleasia Craig Full Signing Interview (1.29) Credit: WFFTPublished 22 hours ago