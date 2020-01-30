Global  

Concordia Volleyball Star Cleasia Craig Signs with Saint Francis

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Final... speaking of saint francis..

Local volleyball star cleasia craig made her commitment to the cougars official on wednesday..craig was a four-year starter at concordia, where she racked up over 650 kills over the course of her career..as a senior, she was named first team all- sac after leading her squad to a 23-8 record... congrats to cleasia..you can catch our full conversation with her on our website, w- f-f-t dot




