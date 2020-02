The Royal Family connection to Charm City

TO COMPARE THE DUCHESS OFSUSSEX TO THE DUCHESS OFWINDSOR.

BOTH DIVORCEDAMERICAN WOMAN WHO MET THEIRPRINCES AT 34 YEARS OLD.

BUTTHEY ARE UNITED IN A LIFETIMEOF SCANDAL AND CONTROVERSY.

GOAHEAD AND COMPARE BUT SOMEWILL SAY IT IS SIMPLY ASTRETCH, BUT WHAT A STORY ITIS.."WE'RE STRETCHING IT THRONEFOR HER" WHEREAS AND HERETOAND THEREFORE HARRY WONT EVENCOME CLOSE TO SNIFFING THETHRONE HE'S SIXTH IN LINETHATS A LONGER WAIT THAN ATTHE DELI AT GIANT.

"IT ALWAYSRESSURECTS CHANGING OF THEGUARD" SO POUR A NATTY BOH INTHE GOPLET THAT READSUNCROWNED ON THE RIM.

HOW ABALTIMOREAN DID THEUNTHINKABLE.

"SHE DETHORNTHE KING OF ENGLAND" WHATBIT OF BALTIMORE HERE ONBIDDLE.

WALLIS LIVED RIGHTTHERE WITH MOM.

HER NEIGHBORWAS FAMOUS AUTHOR GERTUDESTEIN.

SO HOW DO YOU END UPGOING FROM BIDDLE TOBUCKINGHAM PALACE.

"SHE HADGOINE TO A PARTY" SHE HAD METHER PRINCE.

"MADLY IN LOVE"BUT WALLIS WAS MARRIED ANDDIVORCED TWICE "NOT POPULAR AALL" BUT EDWARD WENT FULLSTEAM AHEAD AND SAID DON'TKING ME.

BUT WALLIS NEVERWANTED IT THIS WAY "SHE DIDNOT WANT TO" THEY WOULD MARRYIN FRANCE NO ROYALS WOULDATTEND.

THE TWO WOUILD COME TOBALTIMORE OFTEN.

THE TWO WEREVERY CLOSE TO OUR ROYALTY INMAYOR CLARENCE MILES VISTINGBALTIMORE AND CAROLINE COUNTY"THEY WOULD COME WHITE BANK"AND THATS HOW THE MARYLANDHISTORICAL SOCIETY GOT HERMONKEY DRESS AND ANOTHER ONESHE WORE ONCE.

AND THIS GREATPLACE ALSO GOT THE DUKE'SSUIT.

AND AT THE QUEEN MOTHERSCEREMONY, WALLIS AND EDWARDCAME BACK, SHE MET THE QUEENFOR THE FIRST TIME WHO WAS 10WHEN HER UNCLE BOLTED.

THEDUKE WAS DIE IN 72 AND WALLISWOULD PASS IN 1986.

"PRIOR TOTHAT GREENMOUNT CEMETARY" BUTWALLIS WAS ALLOWED TO BEBURIED NEXT TO HER HUSBAND ATFROGMORE HOUSE.

AND GUESS WHOUSE TO LIVE IN THE HOUSE.MEGAN AND HARRY.

